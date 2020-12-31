Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink in Regina officially open to public

Send this page to someone via email

Mosaic Stadium was full of energy Thursday afternoon as the public got the chance to skate on the newly-built ice rink for the first time.

Dubbed Iceville, the stadium’s football field has been turned into Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink.

0:16 Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomes public Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomes public

“The smiles never stop. The kids are laughing, they’re giggling, smiling. It’s so different than anything else that we have done,” said Morgan Poole, Evraz Special Event security.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan

“Everyone is happy, enjoying themselves and having a great time.”

The 110,000-square-foot rink is large enough to fit more than six National Hockey League-sized ice surfaces inside.

0:16 Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public

Thirty people will be allowed into the facility per 1-hour time slot to allow for proper physical distancing and masks will be mandatory even on the ice.

“We were lucky enough to get tickets to come to Mosaic for Iceville. My grandson and my husband are totally impressed. What an awesome idea,” said Brenda Oates, Regina resident.

Story continues below advertisement

The online registration is required on the Evraz Place website and will be free of charge from noon to 8 p.m. daily until the end of February.

— With files from Brittney Matejka.

1:58 Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan