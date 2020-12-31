Menu

Canada

Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink in Regina officially open to public

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 4:24 pm
Mosaic Stadium welcomes public for outdoor rink
WATCH: Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomed the public for the first time on Thursday.

Mosaic Stadium was full of energy Thursday afternoon as the public got the chance to skate on the newly-built ice rink for the first time.

Dubbed Iceville, the stadium’s football field has been turned into Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink.

Saskatchewan's largest outdoor rink welcomes public
Saskatchewan’s largest outdoor rink welcomes public

“The smiles never stop. The kids are laughing, they’re giggling, smiling. It’s so different than anything else that we have done,” said Morgan Poole, Evraz Special Event security.

Read more: Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan

“Everyone is happy, enjoying themselves and having a great time.”

The 110,000-square-foot rink is large enough to fit more than six National Hockey League-sized ice surfaces inside.

Trending Stories
Mosaic Stadium's outdoor rink opens to public
Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public

Thirty people will be allowed into the facility per 1-hour time slot to allow for proper physical distancing and masks will be mandatory even on the ice.

Read more: Coronavirus: Neighbourhood rinks prove integral to local communities during pandemic

“We were lucky enough to get tickets to come to Mosaic for Iceville. My grandson and my husband are totally impressed. What an awesome idea,” said Brenda Oates, Regina resident.

The online registration is required on the Evraz Place website and will be free of charge from noon to 8 p.m. daily until the end of February.

— With files from Brittney Matejka.

Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan
Home of the Riders transformed into largest outdoor rink in Saskatchewan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina NewsMosaic StadiumEvraz PlaceRinkOutdoor RinkRealCity of Regtina
