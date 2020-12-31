Alberta records an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta reported an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Limited data was released through Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The data shows the new positive cases come from a result of about 16,900 lab tests, meaning the provincial positivity rate was about seven per cent.

The chief medical officer of health said hospitalization rates are increasing, although an exact number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was not provided. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 921 people in hospital with COVID-19, 152 of whom were being treated in the ICU.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hinshaw said ICU numbers remained stable on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is today's #COVID19AB modified update. On Dec. 30, there was an estimated:

– 1,200 cases

– 16,900 laboratory tests

– 7% positivity

– hospitalizations – increasing

– ICU – stable Another preliminary update will be shared on Jan. 1 — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) December 31, 2020

No further information was provided. It’s not known how many additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Thursday.

Thursday’s new cases bring the total number of cases in Alberta to approximately 101,628.

Another preliminary update on COVID-19 in Alberta will be shared on Jan. 1, Hinshaw said.

Advertisement