Health

Alberta records an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 12:54 pm
Click to play video 'Moderna vaccine distribution begins in Alberta' Moderna vaccine distribution begins in Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Albertans most at-risk have started receiving the Moderna vaccine. On Wednesday, health care workers took the first batch of doses to seniors' facilities. But there's criticism vaccination distribution isn't happening fast enough. Fletcher Kent reports.

Alberta reported an estimated 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Limited data was released through Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Read more: AHS ‘actively recruiting’ more staff to help with COVID-19 immunization

The data shows the new positive cases come from a result of about 16,900 lab tests, meaning the provincial positivity rate was about seven per cent.

The chief medical officer of health said hospitalization rates are increasing, although an exact number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was not provided. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 921 people in hospital with COVID-19, 152 of whom were being treated in the ICU.

Hinshaw said ICU numbers remained stable on Thursday.

No further information was provided. It’s not known how many additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health on Thursday.

Read more: Butterdome field hospital almost ready as Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 921

Thursday’s new cases bring the total number of cases in Alberta to approximately 101,628.

Another preliminary update on COVID-19 in Alberta will be shared on Jan. 1, Hinshaw said.

