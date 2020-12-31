Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Biden to honour COVID-19 victims ahead of inauguration

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 31, 2020 11:53 am
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Biden says inauguration must focus on keeping people safe' U.S. election: Biden says inauguration must focus on keeping people safe
WATCH: Biden says inauguration must focus on keeping people safe – Dec 4, 2020

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honour those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Thursday that it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.” It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

Read more: Biden criticizes pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccine roll out

“In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbours — it is important that we honour those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine' Coronavirus: President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: President-elect Joe Biden receives COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 21, 2020

Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. The virus has killed more than 340,000 people nationwide.

The inauguration committee already announced this week that there would be no traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol because of the virus, another political tradition suspended because of the pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDJoe Biden2020 presidential electionBiden InaugurationWhen is the presidential inaugurationwhen will biden take officeJoe Biden inaurguationpresidential inauguration day 2021us inaugurationd ay 2021when does joe biden get sworn inwhen is inauguration day
Flyers
More weekly flyers