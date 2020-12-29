Menu

Politics

‘Falling far behind’: Biden criticizes pace of U.S. coronavirus vaccine roll out

By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press
Coronavirus: Biden says 'very tough' times to come amid 2nd wave, but optimistic for U.S. future

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind.”

Biden said “it’s gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people” at the current pace.

Read more: Trump aides laying ‘roadblocks’ for White House transition team, Biden says

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it “will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.”

Biden accuses Trump admin of laying 'roadblocks' for his White House transition team

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a “much more aggressive effort to get things back on track.”

Read more: Biden presidency offers new opportunities, old challenges for Canada-U.S. relations

“I’m going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction,” Biden said.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
