Brandon Banks re-signs with Hamilton Tiger-Cats for 2021 CFL season

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Player Brandon Banks to a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old has played seven seasons with the Ticats, his most recent being his best.

‘Speedy B’ led the Canadian Football League in 2019 with 112 receptions — a single-season Ticats record — 1,550 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 16 games while leading Hamilton to a franchise-best 15-3 record and an appearance in the Grey Cup.

The Garner, N.C., native was named a CFL all-star for the fourth time in 2019 and earned his sixth consecutive divisional all-star nod.

“Brandon’s body of work speaks for itself. He brings consistent production and excitement to the CFL, and has proven over the past three seasons that he is much more than the most dynamic returner,” said Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer.

“He has grown tremendously as a person and honed his craft immensely as a wide receiver. Because of his competitive nature and desire to work daily in practice, we believe he will continue to be a premier weapon that demands great respect week in and week out. Welcome back, Speedy!”

The 2019 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year, the first Ticats player to receive the honour, has played in 101 CFL games from 2013 to 2019 and has scored 60 touchdowns (42 receiving, seven punt returns, five rushing, five missed field goal returns and one kickoff return).

“Hamilton is my second home and there is no team I’d rather play for than the Tiger-Cats,” said Banks. “I love the entire organization, from Caretaker Bob Young, to my coaches and teammates, and of course, the fans! We have unfinished business and I’m very happy to back.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 CFL season, Banks and the Tiger-Cats are scheduled to kick off next season on June 10, 2021 against the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

