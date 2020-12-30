Nova Scotia issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations on Dec. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for four locations on Dec. 23.

The locations are located throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality and include multiple big box stores in Dartmouth and Bedford.

In a press release, officials are asking anyone who visited the following location on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Pete’s Frootique Sunnyside Mall at 1595 Bedford Hwy. in Bedford, N.S., on Dec. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. AT.

Walmart (the photo kiosk area) at 141 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. AT.

Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following location on the specified date and time to contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results.

Walmart (all of the store except the photo kiosk area) at 141 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. AT.

Michael’s at 161 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. AT.

Sobeys at 60 Tacoma Dr. in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Fever

Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose/nasal congestion

Headache

Shortness of breath.