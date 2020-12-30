Nova Scotia issues COVID-19 exposure warnings for locations on Dec. 23

Nova Scotia Health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for four locations on Dec. 23.
The locations are located throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality and include multiple big box stores in Dartmouth and Bedford.
In a press release, officials are asking anyone who visited the following location on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.
- Pete’s Frootique Sunnyside Mall at 1595 Bedford Hwy. in Bedford, N.S., on Dec. 23 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. AT.
- Walmart (the photo kiosk area) at 141 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. AT.
Public health officials are asking anyone who visited the following location on the specified date and time to contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page in order to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.
Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Walmart (all of the store except the photo kiosk area) at 141 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. AT.
- Michael’s at 161 Damascus Rd. in Bedford, N.S., (Bedford Commons) on Dec. 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. AT.
- Sobeys at 60 Tacoma Dr. in Dartmouth, N.S., on Dec. 23 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Nova Scotia considers symptoms to be if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:
- Fever
- Cough
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
- Sore throat
- Runny nose/nasal congestion
- Headache
- Shortness of breath.
Comments