Order of Canada sees 2 Saskatchewan appointments for 2020

Two people from Saskatchewan have been appointed to the Order of Canada.

Concorde Group of Companies CEO David Dubé is being recognized for his contributions to business and his multifaceted philanthropic involvement in the community.

Read more: National award bestowed on Saskatchewan grandmother fighting impaired driving

“I’m not often speechless but I was definitely speechless when they called me. And I think the overall feeling is you’re just so incredibly humbled and honoured by it,” he said on Wednesday.

He and his wife have given back through nature conservancy and animal welfare.

“Nature Conservancy is something that my wife, Heather and I have been active in for more than a decade now, involvement historically with the university, with animal welfare in the community. Sporting things just kind of runs the gamut,” Dubé said.

Story continues below advertisement

“My parents had done a lot for the mental health centre. We remained involved in that and the hospital foundations.”

Born and raised in Saskatoon, Dubé said many people in the city have inspired him.

“Saskatoon’s just always been a city so committed to volunteership, so committed to giving back to those most in need. And during times like COVID, you see the needs of the food bank, you see people affected by it in ways that so many of us aren’t impacted and you just want to help,” he said.

“I have been inspired probably more by volunteerism than the actual giving of money because being involved, Heather and I both we like to be hands-on. We like to be involved in what we’re doing, not simply writing a cheque.

“Writing a cheque doesn’t solve problems, although it’s helpful. I mean, being involved with ideas is what we’re about. And so we’re always looking for the next great passionate thing we can do to help out.”

4:32 Local exhibit exploring the past receives Governor General award Local exhibit exploring the past receives Governor General award – Nov 27, 2020

Saskatoon’s Gary Gullickson was also named a recipient for advancing music and art communities as a choir director and educator.

Story continues below advertisement

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 and is considered one of the country’s highest honours.

— With files from Mandy Vocke

Related News Award honours farming families with century-old roots in Saskatchewan