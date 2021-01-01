Montreal distillery wins big at international spirits competition

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal distillery is celebrating after winning several prestigious international awards.

When you think about rum, you probably think of the Caribbean. At Distillerie de Montreal, however, they have a golden reason for you to start thinking of Rosemont.

“We won four medals — one gold medal and three silver medals,” said Lilian Wolfelsberger, distiller at Distillerie de Montreal.

The Montreal company’s Rosemont white rum just came away with a gold medal at the prestigious Spirits Selection in Brussels, Belgium.

“It’s very, very difficult to win in this category,” Wolfelsberger said.

The Rosemont gin, apple brandy and whisky all took home silver medals.

Story continues below advertisement

Distillerie de Montreal was the only Canadian spirits maker to win any hardware at the competition. They say the victory brings worldwide credibility to local liquor makers.

“I think it’s a great moment for Quebec and for Montreal,” said Wolfelsberger.

It’s recognition generations in the making for him. Growing up in France, he watched his grandfather make liquor at the family orchard.

He says part of the secret lies in his unique still, the only “alambique charentais” in Canada.

“In Charente, they use this to make the cognac,” Wolfelsberger said.

The other key to success is just being skilled.

“It’s the knowledge, the savoir-faire,” Wolfelsberger said.

Just because victory and recognition have come to the Distillerie de Montreal, the artist does not feel his work is done.

“We want to win another, and another and another,” he said.

He’s planning to use his still to create a one-of-a-kind tequila next.

Story continues below advertisement

The Rosemont products are available at Quebec liquor stores and at the company’s website.