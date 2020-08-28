Saskatchewan brewery Great Gido’s Homebrew named best liqueur producer in Canada: ‘A real big win’

Send this page to someone via email

A small brewery in Saskatchewan has been voted the best liqueur producer in Canada for 2020 in an international competition based in New York.

Great Gido’s Homebrew opened in 2017 in the rural municipality of Fish Creek, northeast of Saskatoon.

It submitted its work to the New York International Spirits Competition for 2020, which receives over 1,200 submissions from over 30 countries. There were about 50 entries from Canada this year, according to the competition.

Read more: Craft beer pint consumption more than doubles in Saskatchewan since 2014

Great Gido’s Homebrew took home gold twice for its premium gin and triple sec, and silver for its absinthe, on top of the “best in Canada” prize.

Story continues below advertisement

“My face has been hurting from smiling so much,” laughed president Mark Holinarty, who admits he’s still in shock.

His winning premium gin holds a special place in his family.

“It’s my great gido’s recipe, passed down the generations, so I definitely have an attachment to that alcohol … (this win is) just amazing, to the point where it doesn’t seem real.”

The competition is judged by close to 20 trade buyers, according to founder Adam Levy.

“We only have trade buyers who are judging the spirit as if they’re buying for their business,” he explained.

Winners receive a medal, but Holinaty said he’s more excited for the opportunities a big win like this creates.

“It kind of opens up the door if I could find an importer to actually have my alcohol in the best places,” he said. “It’s just a real big win for me.”

Holinarty said he’s already been contacted by “one of the biggest distributors” and said he is optimistic about his business’ future.

2:02 Sask. distillery aims to take its award-winning vodka to national stage Sask. distillery aims to take its award-winning vodka to national stage