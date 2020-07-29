Craft beer pint consumption more than doubles in Saskatchewan since 2014

Send this page to someone via email

Craft beer continues to grow in popularity throughout Saskatchewan, according to recent numbers released by the province.

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority’s market performance overview on crafts sales shows that craft-brewed pint consumption more than doubled from 2014 to 2019.

In 2019, the province says 4.37 million pints were consumed, up from two million in 2014.

“We know craft beer is definitely on the rise here in Saskatchewan, but to see the numbers…I’m a big numbers guy and to finally see the data over the last five years showing we doubled sales growth was definitely a surprise,” said Mark Heise, Rebellion Brewing president and CEO.

“It’s worth acknowledging and to recognize all the accomplishments and achievements of how far we’ve come in such a short period of time.”

Rebellion Brewing is one of many craft beer breweries in the province that have seen growth over the years.

In 2019, the company broke its own annual sales record, selling more than one million pints.

“Craft beer is about working together, it’s about being sincere, it’s about being passionate, being honest and working hard,” Heise said.

“People have just rallied around that and embraced it. It feels fantastic, being someone who was born and raised in Saskatchewan.”

It’s not just Saskatchewan feeling the love for craft beer. It seems the entire country has jumped on board.

According to Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, the number of breweries in the province shot up to 123 from 27 between October 2015 and January 2020.

“It’s all about the brand experience. I think a lot of brewers succeed if they have a really unique brand experience,” Mike McNeil, the Alberta Small Brewers Association’s executive director, said in January.

“If you come into the brewery and (find) something that’s quite unique… that experience helps them stand out.”

As for the future of craft beer, Heise’s expectation is to see it continue growing at a rapid pace.

“Our goal is to double that again and we are not slowing down. We’re really proud of our previous accomplishments, but we see there is a lot more work, a lot more opportunity still to come,” Heise said.

“We feel like we are just starting to get our legs under us and the best is yet to come.”

