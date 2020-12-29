Edmonton gets creative for New Year’s Eve: ‘Very happy to say goodbye to 2020’

Send this page to someone via email

New Year’s Eve in Edmonton will definitely be different this year. COVID-19 restrictions are still in place and social gatherings are banned but that hasn’t dulled the desire to celebrate the end of 2020.

People are still finding creative ways to make the most of it.

Comedian Lars Callieou is making jokes for hundreds of people for a Zoom event to ring in the New Year. It’s as close as you can get to a big party and comedy show.

“New Year’s Eve has always been a big deal, but I think for the entertainment world after this year, we are certainly happy to ring in 2021,” Callieou said.

6:23 New Year’s Eve sips with Strathcona Spirits New Year’s Eve sips with Strathcona Spirits

Laughter will be heard through the screen from the comfort of homes, making the experience and energy more palpable for Callieou, who will be entertaining from a stage in a studio at Infinite Event Services Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can see and hear everybody and interact with them,” he said.

“It is as close to a comedy club feel as I’ve ever had virtually.” Tweet This

The Sawmill Banquet and Catering Services is offering people a gourmet meal, with a video on how to finish plating it at home, and party favours.

“The comment that came out… and this really made my heart smile because it was the whole point.

“We were looking at New Year’s Eve as just being sad and now we’re really excited,” said Paul Ducette, general manager for Sawmill Banquet and Catering Services.

8:15 Ringing in the New Year at home with Sawmill Ringing in the New Year at home with Sawmill

“When you dress up and make an evening special, it really changes things. A lot of people, I think, really don’t go to restaurants because they can’t cook; they go for the experience and so this isn’t just a dinner; it’s really an experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

For people celebrating at home, many are ready to mark the end of 2020 and move on to next year.

“Very happy to say goodbye to 2020. Tweet This

“Yeah, I think we could all use a break from it,” Jeff Morris said. “I usually don’t do much for New Year’s Eve honestly, so it’ll probably be pretty similar to previous years, especially since there’s not a lot of places open.

“But I might be that much happier at home on my couch to see this one go and the new one come in.”

3:52 Ringing in the New Year at home Ringing in the New Year at home

“I don’t think it’s going to be much different than the past few weeks have been, which are quiet and home time,” Alex Keays said.

The City of Edmonton cancelled this year’s New Year’s Eve event and fireworks show because of the number of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing health restrictions that have been put into place.

Story continues below advertisement

The High Level Bridge, City Hall, Muttart Conservatory, Commonwealth Stadium, Rossdale Power Plant & Walterdale Bridge will be lit in a multitude of colours on Dec. 31 in celebration on New Year’s Eve.

7:38 Was 2020 actually the worst year of all time? ‘The Science of Why’ looks at the most head-scratching questions Was 2020 actually the worst year of all time? ‘The Science of Why’ looks at the most head-scratching questions – Dec 9, 2020