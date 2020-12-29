Menu

Sports

Germany scores in OT to earn 4-3 win over Slovakia at world junior hockey championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy (30) is scored on as Germany's Florian Elias (7) celebrates a goal by teammate Mario Zimmermann, not shown, during overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, December 28, 2020.
Slovakia goalie Simon Latkoczy (30) is scored on as Germany's Florian Elias (7) celebrates a goal by teammate Mario Zimmermann, not shown, during overtime IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Germany earned its first win at the world junior championship in Edmonton on Monday thanks to an overtime goal from defenceman Mario Zimmermann.

Zimmerman scored a power-play goal on Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy 4:01 into overtime.

READ MORE: Germany dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests ahead of world juniors 

German forward Tim Stuetzle, an Ottawa Senators prospect, notched two goals and an assist in the game.

More to come…

Watch below: Some Global News videos about the World Juniors.

Schneider family glowing with anticipation for World Juniors
© 2020 The Canadian Press
