Germany scores in OT to earn 4-3 win over Slovakia at world junior hockey championship

Germany earned its first win at the world junior championship in Edmonton on Monday thanks to an overtime goal from defenceman Mario Zimmermann.
Zimmerman scored a power-play goal on Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy 4:01 into overtime.
German forward Tim Stuetzle, an Ottawa Senators prospect, notched two goals and an assist in the game.
