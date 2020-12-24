Germany dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests ahead of world juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Germany won’t have nine players available for its first two games at the world junior hockey championship because of COVID-19 protocols.

A release by the International Ice Hockey Federation on Thursday indicates nine players will be in quarantine when Germany plays Finland on Friday and Canada on Saturday at Rogers Place.

One German player tested positive since the most recent tournament update earlier this week and will remain in quarantine until at least Jan. 4.

Three of the eight players that tested positive last week must remain in quarantine until Sunday, while the other five are in quarantine until at least Tuesday.

The IIHF says there are no positive tests among the nine other teams or for any tournament officials or broadcasters in the secure zone.

Since the teams entered the “bubble” last weekend, 5,586 tests have been conducted.

The Germany-Finland clash is one of three games on the opening day of the tournament on Friday.

“We welcome the German team into the world junior championship and thank them for their incredible cooperation and diligence in following the quarantine rules,” the event executive committee said in a statement.

“We will continue to rigorously adhere to our plan as we maintain a bubble environment where the primary focus is the health and safety of the community and the event participants.”