Woman dead after house fire in Acton, Ont.: police

Halton Regional Police say a woman is dead after a house fire in Acton, Ont., on Monday.
Police said a resident of a home on Cobblehill Road called emergency crews at 9:20 a.m. to report a fire.
Halton Hills fire crews attended and rescued the caller from a rear balcony, as well as a second resident from inside the home, officers said.
Emergency crews began life-saving measures on the person rescued from inside the home. Both victims were taken to hospital.
Police later said that a 75-year-old Acton woman died in hospital as a result of the blaze, while a male victim was in stable condition.
Police added that damage to the home is estimated to be worth $500,000.
There’s no word on what may have caused the fire. Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.
