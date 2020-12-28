Woman dead after house fire in Acton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say a woman is dead after a house fire in Acton, Ont., on Monday.

Police said a resident of a home on Cobblehill Road called emergency crews at 9:20 a.m. to report a fire.

Halton Hills fire crews attended and rescued the caller from a rear balcony, as well as a second resident from inside the home, officers said.

Emergency crews began life-saving measures on the person rescued from inside the home. Both victims were taken to hospital.

Police later said that a 75-year-old Acton woman died in hospital as a result of the blaze, while a male victim was in stable condition.

Police added that damage to the home is estimated to be worth $500,000.

There’s no word on what may have caused the fire. Police and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

HRPS regret to report as a result of the fire at 46 Cobblehill Road Acton, one resident, a 75 year old Acton woman has passed away at Georgetown District Hospital. Damage to the house is estimated at $500,000. Police & Ontario Fire Marshalls Office investigating.jd — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) December 28, 2020

