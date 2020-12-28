Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude ‘strongly felt’ in parts of Quebec’s Charlevoix area

Send this page to someone via email

An earthquake of a 3.4 magnitude shook parts of Quebec north of the province’s capital early Monday.

Earthquakes Canada says the seismic activity occurred around 9:19 a.m. in the Charlevoix area about seven kilometres west of La Malbaie. The earthquake was located about 115 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The federal agency reports the shakes were “strongly felt” from Petite-Rivière-Saint-François to Saint-Siméon. The depth of the earthquake was 12.8 kilometres.

READ MORE: ‘A big boom and then a shake’: 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Montérégie region

Earthquakes Canada specifies on its website that “it is very unlikely that an earthquake of magnitude less than 5 could cause any damage.”

This is the second earthquake in the Charlevoix region this month, according to the agency. A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was reported on Dec. 14 in Baie-Saint-Paul. There were no reports of damage.

Story continues below advertisement

Another earthquake also occurred in the summer around 3 a.m. on the night of Aug.14 in the La Malbaie area. It had a magnitude of 3.5, but its depth was much higher at 19 kilometres below the surface.

— With files from The Canadian Press