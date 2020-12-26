IGA makes changes to food donation bags following Global News report

Send this page to someone via email

IGA says it is making changes after a Global News report revealed pre-packed food bank donation bags at a West Vancouver location were coming up short.

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank said earlier this week it had recently received a number of $20 donation bags for the food bank that were not adding up in terms of cost and nutritional value.

“In this $20 bag, we have two Kraft Dinners, a chai tea, linguini, and a small bag of cauliflower crisps,” food bank CEO David Long said Wednesday.

“This is not $20, in my opinion, of healthy, nutritious food.”

Long also noted that the best way to donate to the food bank is by giving cash directly via the charity’s official website.

The hamper donations came from an IGA in West Vancouver’s Dundarave neighbourhood, where the owner told Global News some of the items had been mixed up and should have gone to a food reclaim organization.

IGA says it conducted a review and investigation after a Global News report brought the issue to light.

The company says the independently-owned store takes full responsibility for the insufficient items and going forward it will ensure all food donated is essential.

IGA also says it will replace the brown bags used for donations with transparent food bags at all of its locations.

— With files from Simon Little