‘Cash really works’: Why the Vancouver food bank says you shouldn’t buy those donation hampers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 12:34 am
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is asking you to avoid pre-packed hampers like this, and to donate cash instead.
The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is asking you to avoid pre-packed hampers like this, and to donate cash instead. Global News

Have you ever spotted one of those pre-packed donation bags for the food bank at a grocery store and thought it would be an easy way to do something good?

The Greater Vancouver Food Bank is asking you not to. Instead, it wants you to donate directly, after recently receiving a number of sub-par food hampers purchased locally.

“In this $20 bag, we have two Kraft Dinners, a chai tea, linguini, and a small bag of cauliflower crisps,” food bank CEO David Long said Wednesday, showing off the contents of a donation package sold through a local supermarket.

Read more: "It's their first time': More people than ever are turning to food banks under COVID-19

“This is not $20, in my opinion, of healthy, nutritious food.”

B.C. food banks feel strain of holiday season during pandemic
B.C. food banks feel strain of holiday season during pandemic – Nov 27, 2020

In another brown paper bag of donations sold for $10, Long found a packet of pasta, a bowl of kimchi-flavoured instant noodles, a tin of corn and a tin of sardine paste.

Another bag he opened in front of Global News was filled with discounted Halloween candy.

“This is not the quality of food we are actually distributing,” Long said.

“If I was to give this to you and say, ‘Here’s dinner. Some pasta, corn and sardine paste,’ yeah, I’m not sure that would go over too well.”

Long wouldn’t speculate on what happened to the difference between the price on the bags and the value of their contents.

How the pandemic impacted food banks
How the pandemic impacted food banks – Jul 19, 2020

Instead, he wanted to focus on getting the word out to charitable British Columbians that the best way to donate is with cash, directly to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank‘s website.

Read more: Food banks' demand surges amid COVID-19. Now they worry about long-term pressures

Every dollar donated can be stretched further, because of the organization’s large purchasing power, he said.

The food bank can also be more selective about what it procures, including fresh and nutritious items, he added.

In the meantime, Long said the organization will no longer be accepting sealed bags it can’t see inside.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said.

“The food bank is not interested in taking something off somebody’s shelves that they can’t sell to the public.”

