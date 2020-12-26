Edmonton priest released from duties after discovery of past sexual assault allegation

Send this page to someone via email

The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton has removed a local priest from his duties after learning of a previous sexual assault accusation.

The Archdiocese said Rev. Sylvio Lacar was removed from his role after it learned the Archdiocese of Los Angeles identified Lacar as the person whom a “credible accusation of sexual abuse of a minor” was brought forward against in the 1980s.

In a news release, the Archdiocese’s communications lead Andrew Ehrkamp said Lacar has denied the allegation and there was no criminal prosecution against him, but Lacar was included in a group civil settlement.

“The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton takes any allegation of abuse very seriously and acted swiftly upon learning of this allegation against Rev. Lacar by removing him from any public ministry while investigating,” Ehrkamp said.

According to the Archdiocese, Lacar is a retired priest who was regularly serving at St. Theresa’s Parish in Ma-Me-O Beach and occasionally at St. Theresa’s Parish in Mill Woods.

“The Archdiocese of Edmonton is committed to responding to reports of abuse by any of our clergy, staff or lay volunteers promptly, openly and in full co-operation with child welfare authorities and/or police,” Ehrkamp wrote in the statement.

