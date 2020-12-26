Menu

Defenceman Slater Koekkoek signs one year contract with Edmonton Oilers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2020 2:57 pm
Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) battle in front of Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of a first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, on Tuesday August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Chicago Blackhawks' Slater Koekkoek (68) and Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves (75) battle in front of Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) during the second period of a first round NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey series in Edmonton, on Tuesday August 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Slater Koekkoek to a one-year, US$850,000 deal.

The Oilers had a hole on the blue line after revealing Oscar Klefbom would miss the season because of a shoulder injury.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers open against Canucks as NHL unveils full 2021 schedule

The 26-year-old Koekkoek had one goal and nine assists in 42 games for the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

The native of Winchester, Ont., has seven goals and 22 assists in 149 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and Chicago.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins puts contract on back burner with NHL season about to start

Picked 10th overall by the Lightning in the 2012 NHL draft, the Peterborough Petes product also has appeared in 185 career American Hockey League games.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersEdmonton Oilers signingOilers defencemanSlater Koekkoek
