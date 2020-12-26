Menu

Canada

Langley house destroyed in overnight fire

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 1:35 pm
Firefighters battled a blaze in Langley in the early hours of Boxing Day.
Firefighters battled a blaze in Langley in the early hours of Boxing Day. Curtis Kreklau

Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a home in Langley in the early hours of Boxing Day.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to a property on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Three people managed to get out of the home safely, one person had to jump out of a window, fire officials say.

Langley house damaged after tree falls down – Nov 20, 2020

There are no reports of injuries, though two dogs are unaccounted for.

The Langley Township Fire Department says one firefighter was injured while stepping on debris.

Read more: Huge fire breaks out in abandoned New Westminster apartment building

The cause of the fire is unknown. RCMP have now taken over the investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
