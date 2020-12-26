Langley house destroyed in overnight fire

Send this page to someone via email

Several people have been displaced after a fire tore through a home in Langley in the early hours of Boxing Day.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to a property on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Three people managed to get out of the home safely, one person had to jump out of a window, fire officials say.

There are no reports of injuries, though two dogs are unaccounted for.

The Langley Township Fire Department says one firefighter was injured while stepping on debris.

The cause of the fire is unknown. RCMP have now taken over the investigation.