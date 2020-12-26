VPD searching for missing man with brain injury

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Police are asking for help to find a brain-injured man missing from East Vancouver since Christmas Eve.

64-year-old Ping Chung, left his assisted-living home near Rupert Street and East 5th Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Mr. Chung has a brain injury and is cognitively impaired. He requires medication, and police are concerned for his well-being.

Mr. Chung is Asian, about 5’9″, and has an average build. He has balding black hair, walks with a limp, and often uses a cart to collect bottles. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a yellow shirt, black jogging pants, and dark shoes. He may have since changed his clothes.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Chung usually walks, but may also take transit.

Anyone who sees Ping Chung is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020