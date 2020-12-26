Menu

VPD searching for missing man with brain injury

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 26, 2020 3:11 am
Vancouver Police are asking for help to find a brain-injured man missing from East Vancouver since Christmas Eve.
Vancouver Police are asking for help to find a brain-injured man missing from East Vancouver since Christmas Eve. VPD

64-year-old Ping Chung, left his assisted-living home near Rupert Street and East 5th Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Read more: Langley father of newborn, missing since Nov. 10, found safe

Mr. Chung has a brain injury and is cognitively impaired. He requires medication, and police are concerned for his well-being.

Mr. Chung is Asian, about 5’9″, and has an average build. He has balding black hair, walks with a limp, and often uses a cart to collect bottles. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, a yellow shirt, black jogging pants, and dark shoes. He may have since changed his clothes.

Read more: Missing 10-year-old youth found, say West Kelowna RCMP

Mr. Chung usually walks, but may also take transit.

Anyone who sees Ping Chung is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with him until first responders arrive.

