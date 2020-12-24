A couple of Kingston food providers are more than happy to serve up holiday meals

Send this page to someone via email

Many organizations throughout the Kingston region are making sure everyone has a merry Christmas, and for some that means a hot meal.

Global News touched base with a couple of food providers on Christmas Eve day. One was Martha’s Table, where executive director Ronda Candy says it was their busiest day of the year.

“Today’s our holiday traditional meal but actually tomorrow for the first time ever. Martha’s is going to be open on Christmas Day — we’re very excited about that,” Candy said.

“We are closed on Boxing Day and New Years Day, Jan. 1, but other than that we are open and serving meals all through the holidays.”

Craig McEwen is a cook at Martha’s. He’s more than happy to give back.

“The magic of Christmas is helping those people in need,” McEwen said. “Given the upcoming lockdown and people having a hard time finding work, this couldn’t have been a better way to spend my Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

Another food provider for those in need is Lionhearts, where folks were also busy on this day before Christmas. Emma Cox is the food service manager.

“Today we’re going to be packing well over 1,200 Christmas dinners. We’re upwards of 180,000 meals since the beginning of COVID in March.”

Cox says there are “no” days off for the organization and that’s fine especially now during this time of year.

“We have the ability to make sure that we are able to give everybody that — maybe that small experience that they can have a Christmas,” Cox said.

“So for us it’s exciting to be here. We’re happy to be here and give our time to make sure that the people in our community are being taken care of.”

Both food providers say they and their volunteers are not only pleased to lend a helping hand, but both are very excited as well.

