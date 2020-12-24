Menu

Montreal organization delivers meals of hope for lone senior citizens on Christmas Eve

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 4:49 pm
Wrapped gifts ready for Montreal North senior citizens.
Wrapped gifts ready for Montreal North senior citizens. Brittany Henriques / Global News

Les fourchettes de l’espoir, a community organization that runs a food bank and meal program for residents of Montreal North year-round, launched an initiative to feed lone senior citizens this holiday season.

With over 100 seniors to feed, dozens of volunteers worked all day on Thursday to prepare four-course meals to make this pandemic-style Christmas memorable.

“We want everyone to know that they’re not alone this pandemic has been difficult for everybody as you mentioned especially senior citizens,” said volunteer Bianca Petrilli.

The organization usually hosts a Christmas Eve dinner, but despite the challenges of COVID-19, employees and volunteers refused to slow down — instead, they took their Christmas dinner service on the road.

“It’s really right now that we need to help people, so we can’t close. We’re really happy to be there for them,” said Fourchette de l’espoir Coordinator Antonita Homere.

“They have a five-course meal, they have everything inside — they will be so thrilled, so happy.”

From turkey to crème brûlée, these seniors will have their bellies full on Christmas Eve thanks to Fourchettes de l’espoir.

Workers and volunteers feel it’s their duty to give back during the most magical time of the year.

“I think that’s what Christmas is, it’s to give and the purpose of giving. When we see them crying like that, we know that we’ve done our job,” said Homere.

“The gesture is encouraging,” said recipient Laurette Robert. “It’s a great gift and a beautiful surprise.”

The organization hopes the initiative will remind seniors they are loved and not forgotten during these trying times.

“Montreal North, you are not alone. We are there more than ever — we’re together,” said Homere.

