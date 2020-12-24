Coronavirus: CHSLD Laurent-Bergevin grappling with widespread COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The situation at CHSLD Laurent-Bergevin in Île-Perrot, off the western tip of Montreal, is critical, as the long-term care home is grapping with a COVID-19 outbreak that has swept through the establishment.

As of Dec. 23, more than 30 employees have tested positive along with 50 of the 73 residents and four have died, making it one of the most affected seniors’ homes in the province.

One Île-Perrot woman, who asked to remain anonymous to protect her family’s privacy, is worried about her elderly family members living at CHSLD Laurent-Bergevin.

“Its not a place right now where anybody would like to be,” she said.

One of her family members reported cold symptoms last week, and was eventually diagnosed with the virus. She said he’s okay and currently being treated with other residents in the red zone on the first floor.

She said it’s the lack of staff that’s creating the situation, they are tired and the care home needs more resources.

CUPE 3247, the union that represents a majority of the employees is concerned by a possible aerosol contamination.

In a statement, president Simon Beaulieu writes the employer has been asked to determine the source of this outbreak by examining the ventilation system.

He claims due to the increase in cases a second red zone has been opened but it does not have negative pressure ventilation.

In response on Tuesday, an external system assessed the home’s ventilation system.

In an email to Global News a spokesperson for the regional health authority, CISSS Montérégie-Ouest, confirmed that the system meets standards, adding it’s in the process of applying additional measures to ensure optimal ventilation.

The woman with family in the residence says it’s now irrelevant to question how the virus got in and spread so quickly. Instead, she wants something to be done to protect the residents, before the situation gets worse.

“Its family members that are there, it’s people and they need help and they can’t stay like that.”

