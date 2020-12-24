Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at home

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 153 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and has 1,139 active cases as of Dec. 24.

The city reported one new outbreak on Thursday involving a single staff case at the Villa Italia retirement residence on Upper Paradise Road.

Public health says there are 34 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 24, including:

Five long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, and The Village at Wentworth Heights LTCH

Four nursing homes – Dundurn Place Care Centre, Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Eight retirement homes — Alexander Place, Amica Dundas, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) Villa Italia, and the Village at Wentworth Heights

Three workplaces — Franco’s No Frills, Sterling Honda and Taco Bell

Six schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Ecole Secondaire Academie Catholique Mere Teresa, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, R. A. Riddell, and Redeemer University.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including HWDSB office, Lynwood Charlton Centre, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at the Frank Panabaker North School, and the Ridgeview LTCH were declared over on Wednesday, according to public health.

There have been 978 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,311 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 57 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

The city reported no deaths connected to the coronavirus on Thursday. The city has had 147 deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton is in the grey-lockdown level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Halton Region reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Halton Region reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday plus three deaths connected to two retirement homes and a hospital.

The region has 477 active cases as of Dec. 24, with Burlington accounting for 97 cases, Milton with 168, and Oakville with 147.

Halton now has 100 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The three latest deaths are tied to three outbreaks at the Delmanor Glen Abbey retirement home in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton, and the Milton District Hospital.

Halton has 41 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

9 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

10 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s significant outbreaks include Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 141 coronavirus cases with 14 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 86 COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

Extendicare Halton Hills reported 15 news COVID-91 case on Thursday. The LTCH has counted three deaths since its outbreak started Dec. 4.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of nine cases with four at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville and two cases at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,304 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Niagara Region reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There are 646 active cases in the region as of Dec. 24.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,291 total positive cases and 99 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 18 active outbreaks with 11 of them institutional at:

3 retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls)

5 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls.)

4 at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Health has taken over management at the Oakwood Park Lodge LTCH after eight residents who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away. The home also has 91 staff cases. The outbreak managers are expected to assess the health of current residents and stabilize staffing at the 153-bed home owned by Conmed Health Care Group.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has seen 35 total cases among 24 residents and 11 staff since being declared on Dec. 8. There have been four covid-19 related deaths.

Niagara Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has had 835 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 82 active cases as of Dec. 24.

Public health recorded three new outbreaks at a nursing home and two retirement homes this week.

The outbreaks are at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Beacon Home community residence in Dunnville and the Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland.

One staff member at each facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 9.29.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

Brant County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has now had 784 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 112 active cases as of Dec. 24 with six people receiving hospital care.

The region has seven institutional outbreaks including six in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, Lions McInnes House, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre, St. John’s College and W. Ross Macdonald School plus one other at Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.79 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.