Mandatory water restriction in Saskatoon: city

An emergency alert from the City of Saskatoon‘s mass notification system says residents must restrict water use to essential use only, effective immediately.
The city said the mandatory water restriction means people must reduce their water usage significantly.
“Unusually high sand loads from the river water are compounding the problems at the plant, resulting in reduced output,” read the notifynow message at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
“Staff are working around the clock to restore the plant to normal operating conditions.”
People will be notified when full plant capacity resumes and normal water use can continue, according to the alert.
The city said water quality is not affected.
Water, COVID-19 crisis hits northern Saskatchewan community
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments