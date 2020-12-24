Mandatory water restriction in Saskatoon: city

Send this page to someone via email

An emergency alert from the City of Saskatoon‘s mass notification system says residents must restrict water use to essential use only, effective immediately.

The city said the mandatory water restriction means people must reduce their water usage significantly.

Read more: Saskatoon city council learns new cost of blizzard cleanup

“Unusually high sand loads from the river water are compounding the problems at the plant, resulting in reduced output,” read the notifynow message at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Staff are working around the clock to restore the plant to normal operating conditions.”

We have just issued the following #notifynow emergency alert to #yxe. pic.twitter.com/gsJ3OcRFHC — Saskatoon Emergency Management (@SaskatoonEMO) December 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

People will be notified when full plant capacity resumes and normal water use can continue, according to the alert.

The city said water quality is not affected.

2:11 Water, COVID-19 crisis hits northern Saskatchewan community Water, COVID-19 crisis hits northern Saskatchewan community – Nov 17, 2020

Related News Neighbours’ dispute leaves Okanagan man without running water for 22 days