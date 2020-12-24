Menu

Canada

Mandatory water restriction in Saskatoon: city

By Thomas Piller Global News
The City of Saskatoon issued an emergency alert on Thursday saying it's mandatory for residents to restrict water use.
The City of Saskatoon issued an emergency alert on Thursday saying it's mandatory for residents to restrict water use. Global News / File

An emergency alert from the City of Saskatoon‘s mass notification system says residents must restrict water use to essential use only, effective immediately.

The city said the mandatory water restriction means people must reduce their water usage significantly.

Read more: Saskatoon city council learns new cost of blizzard cleanup

“Unusually high sand loads from the river water are compounding the problems at the plant, resulting in reduced output,” read the notifynow message at around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Staff are working around the clock to restore the plant to normal operating conditions.”

People will be notified when full plant capacity resumes and normal water use can continue, according to the alert.

The city said water quality is not affected.

