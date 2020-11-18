Neighbours dispute leaves Okanagan man without running water for 23 days

Send this page to someone via email

Ian Rallon has been living at his home on Okanagan Lake for 23 days, without running water or proper heat.

“I can’t do laundry, I can’t shower,” Rallon told Global News.

“I have to heat the water on the stove to wash dishes.”

When the Killiney Beach area man needs to use the bathroom, he has to head down to the lake.

“It’s one bucket per toilet flush,” Rallon explained.

Rallon has to take a bucket down to the lake and fill it with water, in order to have water to flush his toilet with.

And because Rallon’s home relies on water for its geothermal heat, he is without proper heating.

“I need the water to go through the piping in the ground, to help the heat exchanger to transfer the heat.” Rallon said.

Rallon admits the stress of his situation has taken a toll on his mental health.

“It’s a huge struggle,” Rallon admits.

It’s a struggle for which Rallon is blaming his next door neighbour.

“My neighbour has disconnected my water supply,” Rallon said.

According to Rallon, his water source is Hall Spring, a spring that rises up on his next door neighbour’s property.

A spring, he maintains, he has a water license for as well as a legal easement on his neighbour’s property to access it.

But on October 27th, Rallon said his neighbour, Mr. Darryl Auten, disconnected his water supply pipe.

However, Rallon was given 180-days notice as well as being offered a new easement to the spring provided that he pay for the cost of installing his own water works instead of the currently shared one.

“We’re looking at somewhere between $21,000 and $30,000. Why should I have to pay that burden? I purchased a water system with the house.” Rallon said.

“There is an ongoing dispute as to the question of Mr. Rallon’s right to use the water works that are located on the Auten property,” Darrly Auten said to Global News.

Rallon says he has contacted the local water stewardship officer several times to complain after the water was cut off.

Subsequently, a Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development official sent an email to Mr. Darryl Auten on October 28th, an email which Global News has obtained a copy of.

It read in part, ‘If you have taken action to interrupt the flow of water from Hall Spring to Ian Rallon’s property, you have in my opinion committed an offence’.

However, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has since rescinded that position.

“The ministry is not taking action on this matter at this time because upon further review Auten had done what was required under the Water Sustainability Act,” said Tyler Hooper, a ministry spokesperson.

“And that the property law element needs to be resolved between the two parties in civil court if it comes to that,” Hooper added.

For Rallon, who says he is on long-term disability after suffering a head injury, that news is a tough pill to swallow.

“I won’t be able to do anything about it because I don’t have the money,” Rallon said.

