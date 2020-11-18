Menu

Crime

Millbrook man charged with assaulting neighbour outside apartment: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 10:18 am
peterborough-police2
A Millbrook man was charged with assault following an incident outside an apartment on Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

A Millbrook, Ont., faces assault charges after a domestic incident in the village on Tuesday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., the 30-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend got into a verbal dispute at their apartment.

Police say the incident drew the attention of neighbours in the complex.

It’s alleged that later the man approached one of the neighbours in the apartment parking lot and assaulted a 41-year-old woman.

The accused then went back into his apartment and allegedly threatened his girlfriend. The police were notified and attended.

The man was arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 2.

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of any victims in the domestic incident, police said.

AssaultDomestic ViolencePeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeUttering ThreatsMillbrookdomestic incident
