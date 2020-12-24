N.S. RCMP to continue helicopter search for missing fishermen on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP provided an update on the search for the five missing fishermen from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel on Thursday, saying it will continue searching via helicopter.

On Wednesday, the RCMP in partnership with the Department of Lands and Forestry said the coastline between Digby Gut and Margaretsville was searched via helicopter. However, the search did not locate the missing fishermen nor debris from the vessel.

RCMP provided a photo of the air search showing the coastline and debris on the shoreline. N.S. RCMP

As a result, the RCMP has decided to include the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville in its helicopter search Thursday.

“Due to unfavourable conditions, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is unable to search today, this aspect continues to be assessed on a daily basis,” police said in a press release.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said it will be providing the public with daily updates and information as the search for the missing fishermen continues.

