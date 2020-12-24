Menu

Canada

N.S. RCMP to continue helicopter search for missing fishermen on Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 11:08 am
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia.
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The RCMP provided an update on the search for the five missing fishermen from the Chief William Saulis fishing vessel on Thursday, saying it will continue searching via helicopter.

On Wednesday, the RCMP in partnership with the Department of Lands and Forestry said the coastline between Digby Gut and Margaretsville was searched via helicopter. However, the search did not locate the missing fishermen nor debris from the vessel.

RCMP provided a photo of the air search showing the coastline and debris on the shoreline.
RCMP provided a photo of the air search showing the coastline and debris on the shoreline. N.S. RCMP

As a result, the RCMP has decided to include the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville in its helicopter search Thursday.

“Due to unfavourable conditions, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is unable to search today, this aspect continues to be assessed on a daily basis,” police said in a press release.

Read more: RCMP to attempt underwater sonar search for missing Nova Scotia scallop dragger

The Nova Scotia RCMP said it will be providing the public with daily updates and information as the search for the missing fishermen continues.

Click to play video 'Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat' Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat
Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat – Dec 16, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova Scotiamissing fishermenMissing FishersChief William SaulisHarbourvilleMissing Scallop FishersDigby Gut
