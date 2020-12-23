Final $10,000 Ironstone Impact donation goes to My Sister’s Place

Send this page to someone via email

My Sister’s Place is the 10th and final winner of a $10,000 Ironstone Impact donation because of their work helping women and children fleeing violence in London.

The donation is a part of the company’s “10 weeks of Ironstone Impact.” In celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary, The Ironstone Building Company is donating $10,000 each week to local organizations that create an impact in the City of London.

“We are beyond grateful to the Ironstone Building Company and everyone who took the time to vote for My Sisters’ Place, a program of Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex (CMHA Middlesex),” says Kristy Bell, Manager My Sisters’ Place.

My Sister’s Place is a not-for-profit organization that helps women escape homelessness and or fleeing abuse with supports through drop-in and wrap-around services.

Story continues below advertisement

The program is partially funding but Bell said they rely on community support for a significant portion of their operating budget.

“Our fundraising activities were limited this year due to COVID-19, so this generous gift means a lot to us.”

Since the pandemic, Bell said they are seeing an extra 50 people a day.

The $10,000 will be used to serve approximately 3000 meals to Londoners in need.

“This is 3,000 meals people don’t have to wonder where they are coming from and they are available and nutritious,” Bell said.

Read more: Western University grads create company to make a better starter bra for tween girls

Anyone wanting to donate either goods or money to My Sister’s Place can find more information on the organization’s website.

Approximately 10,795 votes were submitted for My Sister’s Place to be crowned this week’s winner.

The runners up, London Search & Rescue and Dad Club London, also received $1,000 each.

“A huge thank you to every charity that participated in our Ironstone Impact public vote and thank you to everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to submit their choice,” says Dave Stimac, Ironstone president and co-founder.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re thrilled to conclude our 10-year anniversary celebrations on such a high note.”

2:44 Coronavirus: Ontario businesses struggle as lockdown extended Coronavirus: Ontario businesses struggle as lockdown extended