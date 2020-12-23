Menu

Cannabis

Police raid 5 ‘unlicensed’ cannabis sellers in Cole Harbour, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 4:16 pm
RCMP say they have seized cannabis products from five unlicensed storefronts in Cole Harbour on Wednesday.

They say five establishments on Caldwell Road were searched Wednesday morning, “as a result of the unlicensed cannabis storefront continuing to operate and not voluntarily ceasing operations.”

Nine people were arrested and are facing charges of distribution of cannabis, possession for the purpose of distribution, unlawful selling, and unauthorized possession for the purpose of selling.

“Nova Scotia RCMP is continuing to employ a measured approach, which includes consultation with the stakeholders, to address the unlicensed sale of cannabis in the community,” read a news release.

Police say they were prompted to conduct a search following an increase in complaints about the sale of cannabis and potential sale to youth.

“Our goal is to have the unlicensed storefronts cease operations,” the RCMP said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaCannabisDrug BustWeedCole Harbourcannabis storeDispensary RaidCannabis raidCaldwell Roadweed raid
