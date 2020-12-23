Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, over 1000 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and has now passed 1000 active cases for the first time.

The city has 1,059 active cases as of Dec. 23 and has 147 deaths tied to the coronavirus pandemic after adding 6 more over the past week.

The new deaths all come from institutions battling outbreaks, including three people from the Shalom Village nursing home which has recorded a total of nine deaths in an outbreak that started on Dec. 9. Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) has now deployed staff to the home for support. The home has recorded 117 coronavirus cases in the outbreak.

Meanwhile, HHS staff have also been deployed to the Grace Villa retirement home which now has recorded 216 cases since an outbreak started on Nov. 25. The home now has 29 deaths after adding another on Wednesday.

The outbreak at the Juravinski Hospital, involving five units, added two more coronavirus connected deaths on Wednesday. Eight people have died in the outbreak which was declared on Dec. 3 There are 93 reported cases at the hospital involving 44 patients, 47 staff members and two students.

The city reported two new outbreaks on Wednesday involving individual staff cases at the Lynwood Charlton Centre on Augusta Street and Dundurn Place Care Centre nursing home.

Public health says there are 35 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Dec. 23, including:

Six long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, Ridgeview, and The Village at Wentworth Heights LTCH

Four nursing homes – Dundurn Place Care Centre, Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Seven retirement homes — Alexander Place, Amica Dundas, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and the Village at Wentworth Heights

Three workplaces — Franco’s No Frills, Sterling Honda and Taco Bell

Seven schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Eastdale in Stoney Creek, Ecole Secondaire Academie Catholique Mere Teresa, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Frank Panabaker North School, R. A. Riddell, and Redeemer University.

There are also outbreaks at eight other locations, including HWDSB office, Lynwood Charlton Centre, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

Outbreaks at the Amica Stoney Creek retirement home and the Ellen Fairclough Building have been declared over, according to public helath.

There have been 917 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 5,158 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 48 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton is in the grey-lockdown level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Halton Region reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Halton Region reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one death in the community in Burlington.

The region has 452 active cases as of Dec. 23, with Burlington accounting for 98 cases, Milton with 158, and Oakville with 145.

Halton now has 97 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Halton has 40 outbreaks, including 20 institutional outbreaks at:

9 long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Bennett Health Care Centre in Georgetown; Billings Court Manor in Burlington; Burloak in Burlington; Chartwell Waterford in Oakville; Creek Way Village in Burlington; Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; Maple Villa Long Term Care Centre in Burlington, and Wyndham Manor in Oakville)

10 retirement homes (Amica Georgetown; Chartwell Christopher Terrace in Burington; Chartwell Lakeshore in Burlington; Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville; The Kensington in Oakville, Martindale Gardens in Milton; Pearl and Pine in Burlington; Revera Birkdale Place in Milton; Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington; and Revera The Williamsburg in Burlington)

1 hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s significant outbreaks include Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 140 coronavirus cases with 14 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale involves 86 COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths since starting on Nov. 13.

Chartwell Waterford in Oakville has 72 cases and 11 deaths since the outbreak began on Oct.13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of nine cases with four at Christ the King Catholic Secondary in Georgetown, three cases at Forest Trail Elementary in Oakville and two cases at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in Oakville.

Public health has recorded 5,224 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Niagara Region reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Public Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There are 622 active cases in the region as of Dec. 23.

Overall, Niagara has had 3,235 total positive cases and 99 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 22 active outbreaks with 12 of them institutional at:

3 retirement homes (Chapel Heights in Niagara Falls, Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls)

5 long-term care homes (Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls; Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls; and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls.)

4 at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Health has taken over management at the Oakwood Park Lodge LTCH after eight residents who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away. The home also has 91 staff cases. The outbreak managers are expected to assess the health of current residents and stabilize staffing at the 153-bed home owned by Conmed Health Care Group.

Niagara Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.

The region has had 822 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The two counties have had 34 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 74 active cases as of Dec. 23.

Public health recorded three new outbreaks at a nursing home and two retirement homes this week.

The outbreaks are at Norview Lodge in Simcoe and Beacon Home community residence in Dunnville and the Caressant Care nursing home in Courtland.

One staff member at each facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 8.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Wednesday.

Brant County reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region has now had 772 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 109 active cases as of Dec. 23 with four people receiving hospital care.

The region has six institutional outbreaks include four in Brantford at the John Noble LTCH, Fox Ridge LTCH, Lions McInnes House, St. Joseph’s Lifecare Centre and at St. John’s College plus one other at Telfer Place Retirement home in Paris.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.79 per 100,000.

Brant County is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 res