Assiniboine Park’s duck pond, Forks’ rink opens for skating

Assiniboine Park’s duck pond will open for skating starting on Thursday.

The Riley Family Duck Pond will not open sooner as staff need to clean and prepare the ice after the snowfall Tuesday and Wednesday, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy said in a release.

The nearby warming shelter will stay closed, but picnic tables and portable washrooms will be available to use.

1:26 Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19 Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19 – May 13, 2020

The duck pond is for recreational skating only. Hockey sticks and pucks are not allowed.

“Assiniboine Park remains a place where people can safely enjoy fresh air and physical activity, experiences that are so important to our health and well-being,” said Laura Cabak, spokesperson for the conservancy.

“When visiting the Park and enjoying these activities, please remember to follow public health orders and do your part to help reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19.”

Other activities that can happen at the park include skating, tobogganing and skiing, so long as people don’t gather with people they don’t live with.

“Regular grooming of designated ski trails will get underway in the next day or two and continue as needed depending on snowfall. Roads and pathways throughout the Park are cleared of snow regularly.”

The Park Cafe is open for takeout only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Christmas Day.

The Forks announced Wednesday parts of Arctic Glacier Winter Park is now open, including the canopy skating rink.

It’s time! Portions of Arctic Glacier Winter Park open today including Canopy Rink! Bring your own skates, plan ahead to put them on outside, follow physical distancing rules and have fun! ⛸#MeetMeAtTheForks pic.twitter.com/4g5Kv2REV7 — The Forks (@TheForks) December 23, 2020

