Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Winnipeg cops applaud officers for helping local senior

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted December 23, 2020 12:49 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer.
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are applauding the efforts of some of their officers for helping a local senior.

Police said Wednesday that officers responded to a call involving the 80-year-old and were concerned for the senior’s well-being after realizing the person was isolated and had no money for food.

The officers provided an emergency food box and pooled together money to buy hundreds of dollars in grocery store gift certificates. They also connected the senior to the Bear Clan’s food hamper program, as well as to the Age and Opportunity Support Services for Older Adults Program (A & O).

Read more: Manitoba food banks to receive more than $414K in food after ‘surge in demand’

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased issues around food security, and a number of organizations across Winnipeg are actively working to help those in need — a group that includes many seniors.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“COVID-19 poses an increased risk to older adults and causes increased isolation,” said A & O’s CEO Amanda Macrae.

“With population aging, demand is rising for A & O’s services. The agency continues to support older Manitobans in aging well today and post-COVID-19.”

Click to play video 'New foundation in Winnipeg tackles food insecurity' New foundation in Winnipeg tackles food insecurity
New foundation in Winnipeg tackles food insecurity – Oct 21, 2020
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg policecoronavirus in manitobaSeniorsFood SecurityWinnipeg seniors
Flyers
More weekly flyers