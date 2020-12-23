Winnipeg cops applaud officers for helping local senior

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are applauding the efforts of some of their officers for helping a local senior.

Police said Wednesday that officers responded to a call involving the 80-year-old and were concerned for the senior’s well-being after realizing the person was isolated and had no money for food.

The officers provided an emergency food box and pooled together money to buy hundreds of dollars in grocery store gift certificates. They also connected the senior to the Bear Clan’s food hamper program, as well as to the Age and Opportunity Support Services for Older Adults Program (A & O).

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased issues around food security, and a number of organizations across Winnipeg are actively working to help those in need — a group that includes many seniors.

Story continues below advertisement

“COVID-19 poses an increased risk to older adults and causes increased isolation,” said A & O’s CEO Amanda Macrae.

“With population aging, demand is rising for A & O’s services. The agency continues to support older Manitobans in aging well today and post-COVID-19.”

4:04 New foundation in Winnipeg tackles food insecurity New foundation in Winnipeg tackles food insecurity – Oct 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement