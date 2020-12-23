Full parole denied for drunk driver who killed members of Van de Vorst family

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who killed a family of four in a drunk-driving collision has been denied full parole. Instead, Catherine McKay, 54, will stay on day parole at a halfway house for at least another six months.

A recent Parole Board of Canada decision said McKay would pose an undue risk to society if granted full parole.

McKay killed Jordan Van De Vorst, his wife Chandra and their two children, Miguire and Kamryn, in a crash in January 2016, just outside Saskatoon.

Her blood-alcohol level was about three times the legal limit.

Months later she pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and was given a 10-year sentence.

The parole board decision details some of McKay’s personal history, such as how “in the months prior to the offence, your use of alcohol has increased as you were using it to cope with stress and pain management.”

In April 2020, McKay was placed on day parole. Parole board documents say McKay has completed a variety of programs and remains dedicated to Alcoholics Anonymous. She is also considered a low risk to reoffend.

The documents add that McKay has dealt with personal problems like childhood abuse and relationship problems, and is now repulsed by the thought of drinking alcohol. The documents state “not a day has went by that the family of your victims was not in your thoughts.”

The parole board said it has to weigh the progress McKay has made against the pain caused by her actions, and says the families of her victims continue to suffer.

“For the family members in particular, there is a loss of joy in family get-togethers, memories, and on going stress in dealing with the after effects of this crime,” the report reads. “Your sentence is intended to reflect the seriousness of the criminal act you committed, and to serve as deterrence to others.”

The board adds that it remains concerned about McKay’s proposed living arrangements if she were granted full parole, saying she plans to move to a different community, away from supportive family and other supports.

McKay remains under a variety of restrictions, including bans on consuming alcohol and driving.