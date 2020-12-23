Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Scarborough long-term care home in midst of severe COVID-19 outbreak

A Scarborough long-term care home is in the midst of a severe coronavirus outbreak.

According to figures from the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 118 resident cases, 47 staff cases and 21 resident deaths at Tendercare Living Centre, located in the area of Victoria Park and McNicoll avenues.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Long-Term Care told Global News that the Scarborough Health Network has been assisting at the home since Dec. 14.

North York General Hospital told Global News it was asked by the ministry earlier this week to take over management of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police to apply ‘high level of discretion’ when handing out parking tickets

Toronto police say they will have a “high level of discretion” while handing out parking tickets as a result of the holiday season and provincial coronavirus lockdown.

Police said they will focus on offences that cause safety concerns, disrupt snow removal or cause “significant disruptions” in traffic flow.

Humber River Hospital administers first vaccine shots

Humber River Hospital has administered its first COVID-19 vaccine shots.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a tweet, the hospital said its first shot of the Pfizer vaccine was given to a personal support worker from a long-term care home.

Today, we administered our first @Pfizer #COVax to a personal support worker from a Long Term Care home partnered with us. Let this be our first step to getting the #COVID vaccine into the arms of Ontarians! pic.twitter.com/djHLgYhFbE — Humber River Hospital (@HRHospital) December 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Moderna vaccine approved

Canada approved Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, making it the second shot officially to roll out in the country.

Officials have said they expect doses of the Moderna vaccine to arrive in Canada within 48 hours of approval. The government has inked a deal to get 168,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,408 new cases on Wednesday:

Of those:

629 were in Toronto

448 were in Peel Region

190 were in York Region

136 were in Durham Region

88 were in Halton Region

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reports more than 2,400 new cases, 41 additional deaths

Ontario reported 2,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 162,663.

Wednesday’s report marks Ontario’s second-largest single-day increase in cases to date.

Forty-one new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,229.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 18 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,555 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 18.

There are currently 161 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

— With files from Katie Dangerfield