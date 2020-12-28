A unique friendship stemmed from an Edmonton boy’s love for garbage trucks

Send this page to someone via email

Five-year-old Isaac Sparrow loves garbage trucks. It all started when he was a toddler. He would stand at the window and wave at the garbage truck drivers.

“They go really slow and they stop for the garbage,” Isaac said. Tweet This

Isaac’s mom Meagan said the little boy asks for garbage truck toys every chance he gets.

Every Wednesday is a celebration for garbage pick-up in the Sherwood Park, Alta., neighbourhood.

“I wait at the end of the lawn and sometimes (the drivers) wave back and sometimes they don’t.”

There was one driver who always waved back.

“I would have a bad day at work, and I see Isaac and I cheer up, ‘Oh, there is my buddy,'” Former waste collector Trevor McPherson said.

It started out with Isaac waving at McPherson, and then he got big enough to wait outside and chase the truck. One day Isaac took it a step further.

“I’m driving and turn the corner, and then I see Isaac and I start laughing. He’s in his little garbage truck (costume) running down the road,” McPherson.

McPherson signed Isaac’s costume. He gave him some official stickers, and later he even brought the little boy a garbage truck Lego set.

Their relationship grew from there.

“It felt really good (to meet Trevor) and I went to get a freezie for him and me,” Isaac said.

“He has hero status for sure around here, he is up there with Santa Claus,” Meagan said. Tweet This

“He is really special to our family, and he’s brought a lot of joy to Isaac and me.”

About a year ago, McPherson had to part ways with the company. It devastated Isaac.

“He never comes to our house now,” Isaac said.

Still, the friendship persevered. During the lockdown McPherson started to make cement animal lawn decorations, and a few weeks ago he gifted one to Isaac.

“I pull up and he’s like, ‘Trevor!’ –After… water filled my eyes,” McPherson said.

“I was a garbage man, and he was like, ‘Trevor’ and that means more to me than just a garbage man.” Tweet This