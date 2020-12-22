Menu

Environment

Southern Alberta residents deal with snowy winter conditions

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 7:43 pm
Click to play video 'Southern Alberta residents deal with snowy winter conditions' Southern Alberta residents deal with snowy winter conditions
WATCH ABOVE: It looks like southern Alberta could be in for a white Christmas after all as the region was hammered by a winter storm overnight. Taz Dhaliwal has more on the snow's impact.

Southern Albertans woke up to a blanket of white snow Tuesday morning, making for some slippery roads.

Lethbridge police urged safety Tuesday morning in a tweet asking “motorists to drive according to the weather and road conditions, and clear snow off your vehicle beforehand, if you have to be out and about. If not, stay safe and warm.

The snowfall began Monday evening and after a brief stop carried into Tuesday afternoon bringing about 10 cm of snow.

Alberta 511 also warned commuters about dangerous highways Tuesday morning, tweeting, “Heavy snow, strong winds and poor visibility over central and southern Alberta . Snow plows are actively working to improve road conditions. Please give them room to work.”

City of Lethbridge snow plows first hit the roads Monday evening, beginning with Priority 1 routes.

Some residents took to social media to share light-hearted pictures of the winter wonderland.

The snow did force some closures in the Lethbridge area, like the Nikka Yuko Japanese garden, which had to dig out of the snowy mess.

Areas like Calgary were hit a lot worse, with between 20-40 cm around that city.

A winter storm warning for much of the region was lifted Tuesday afternoon, but scattered flurries are expected into the evening hours, with temperatures remaining below zero into Wednesday.

LethbridgeWinter StormYQLWinter ConditionsSnowy Conditionsbelow zero temperatures
