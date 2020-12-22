The Singing Cook spreads butter and smiles amid the pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Singing Cook in Sackville, N.B., is spreading smiles among her followers on Facebook who need a laugh amid the pandemic.

“I put on a wig and do a little talking online and I was cooking at the same time I guess and people loved it,” said Moyra Boone who started The Singing Cook Facebook page back in May at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Making people forget what was going on around them and have a good belly laugh,” is what brings her joy said Boone.

She said that after losing her job when the pandemic stuck, she decided to toss on a wig, throw a flower in her hair, and she set out to give people a much-needed chuckle along with some old-fashioned cooking lessons.

She is not your typical cook, saying she likes “the hands-on approach and no recipes.”

So she doesn’t measure much either. Instead, she said she cooks by instinct.

It’s a skill she has mastered over the years but she said that sometimes recipes don’t work out as planned.

“If it works out great if not I have a murder of crows out there that just love to get the stuff that didn’t turn out,” she said.

She’s not kidding, she really does feed the crows the fails.

If she seems a little forgetful at times, Boone said there’s a reason for that. She said that she developed fibromyalgia in college that robbed her of her short-term memory so she relies on more than 2,000 followers to keep her on track

“You can be sure that five or six of them is going to say check the pie check the cookies because they know I am not going to remember,” she said.

Her antics are a huge pick me up for her followers like Amanda Vincent.

“Every time I am having a bad day I go back and watch her videos that I have watched ten times over and every time I smile it never dies,” said Vincent.

The only thing bigger than her hair is her heart. Boone is cooking up Christmas dinners for seniors in her community and loves nothing more than offering a few kinds words to her followers in need of support.

“Sometimes it’s just a kind word right which can make all the difference.”