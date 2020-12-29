Crime Beat podcast: The evidence tells a story — an inside look at forensics

Send this page to someone via email

If you watch CSI or crime shows on TV, this special edition of the Crime Beat podcast is a must-listen.

Global News crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes you on a behind-the-scenes look at forensic investigations.

She’s joined by Sgt. Jodi Arns, an expert in bloodstain pattern analysis with the Calgary Police Service.

Follow along as she explains the critical role the forensic crime scenes unit plays in solving cases, including the ones we share on this podcast.

