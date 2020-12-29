Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The evidence tells a story — an inside look at forensics

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Sgt. Jodi Arns examines a Calgary crime scene in November 2011.
Sgt. Jodi Arns examines a Calgary crime scene in November 2011. Global News
If you watch CSI or crime shows on TV, this special edition of the Crime Beat podcast is a must-listen.

Global News crime reporter Nancy Hixt takes you on a behind-the-scenes look at forensic investigations.

Read more: Analysis of blood patterns tells graphic story of events in Garland triple-murder trial

She’s joined by Sgt. Jodi Arns, an expert in bloodstain pattern analysis with the Calgary Police Service.

Read more: Officer recounts discovery of missing Calgary girl in first-degree murder trial of Edward Downey — ‘I yelled Taliyah’

Follow along as she explains the critical role the forensic crime scenes unit plays in solving cases, including the ones we share on this podcast.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

