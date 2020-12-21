Chaos on the Coquihalla: Snowstorm, white-out conditions shut down major B.C. highway

Send this page to someone via email

Near white-out conditions are causing havoc on the Coquihalla highway, prompting a sudden closure on Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation alerted the public via DriveBC that the highway was shut down in both directions between Hope and Merritt, due to multiple collisions.

⚠️❄️ #BCHwy5 #Coquihalla the road is CLOSED in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to multiple incidents. Please use alternate routes and avoid any non essential travel. Next update at 4:00 PM.#HopeBC #Merritt ⚠️❄️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 21, 2020

Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

The next update will be at 4:00 p.m. and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

The Coquihalla was closed between Hope and Merritt on Monday afternoon due to treacherous road conditions. DriveBC

The transportation agency is advising motorists to postpone non-essential travel on B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes due to potentially hazardous conditions.

A travel advisory remains in effect due to limited visibility and blowing snow.

The winter storm has hammered much of southern B.C., causing dicey road conditions and power outages.

Up to 20 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Okanagan on Monday, with up to 40 cm expected on some high elevation travel routes.

