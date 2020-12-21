Menu

Chaos on the Coquihalla: Snowstorm, white-out conditions shut down major B.C. highway

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 4:46 pm
Conditions on Highway 5, about 7 kilometres north of the Zopkios brake check on Monday afternoon.
Conditions on Highway 5, about 7 kilometres north of the Zopkios brake check on Monday afternoon. DriveBC

Near white-out conditions are causing havoc on the Coquihalla highway, prompting a sudden closure on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Winter storm causes dicey road conditions, power outages in the Okanagan

Just before 1:30 p.m., B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation alerted the public via DriveBC that the highway was shut down in both directions between Hope and Merritt, due to multiple collisions.

Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

The next update will be at 4:00 p.m. and there is no estimated time of re-opening.

Trending Stories
The Coquihalla was closed between Hope and Merritt on Monday afternoon due to treacherous road conditions.
The Coquihalla was closed between Hope and Merritt on Monday afternoon due to treacherous road conditions. DriveBC

The transportation agency is advising motorists to postpone non-essential travel on B.C. Southern Interior mountain passes due to potentially hazardous conditions.

Read more: Winter storm: Heavy rain, snow and strong winds sweep across southern B.C.

A travel advisory remains in effect due to limited visibility and blowing snow.

The winter storm has hammered much of southern B.C., causing dicey road conditions and power outages.

Up to 20 cm of snow is forecast to fall in the Okanagan on Monday, with up to 40 cm expected on some high elevation travel routes.

Click to play video 'Power has now been restored to 3,900 customers in the Kelowna area following a powerful wind storm Wednesday night' Power has now been restored to 3,900 customers in the Kelowna area following a powerful wind storm Wednesday night
Power has now been restored to 3,900 customers in the Kelowna area following a powerful wind storm Wednesday night – Sep 24, 2020
