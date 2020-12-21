Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reaches Waterloo, first vaccinations on Tuesday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 3:22 pm
Click to play video 'Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination race' Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination race
WATCH: Canada's COVID-19 vaccination race

The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the area are set to place at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Tuesday, according to Waterloo Region.

It announced that officials from the hospital and Waterloo Regional Police securely received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Read more: Waterloo man arrested after COVID-19 anti-vaxxer confronted with pickaxe: police

“After an intense week of planning, today marks a significant step forward in roll-out of the COVID-19 immunization program,” Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton in a statement.

“I cannot stress enough that the vaccination program will take time. Adherence to public health guidelines is vital to ensure the health of our community while we roll-out the vaccine.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Hilton is in charge of the task force set up to handle the logistics of distributing the vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces provincewide lockdown amid rising case numbers' Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces provincewide lockdown amid rising case numbers
Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces provincewide lockdown amid rising case numbers

On Friday, she said the task force expected the first batch of the vaccine to arrive on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

The region did not say how many doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been provided by the Ontario government.

It says the province has identified staff in long-term care homes and staff in hospitals as priority populations to get the vaccine.

A spokesperson for the region told Global News the priority in Waterloo Region will be long-term-care homes and the first vaccinations will involve staff there.

Read more: Ontario planning to implement provincewide lockdown, including school closures: sources

The region says the task force is working with long-term-care homes in the area to “schedule vaccination clinics, aiming to vaccinate up to 15 per cent of staff of prioritized long-term care homes per immunization clinic day.”

Story continues below advertisement

It says it will spread amongst homes throughout the region to ensure that there are not staffing shortfalls at any one home.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo RegionPfizer COVID-19 VaccineGrand River HospitalWaterloo COVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 Vaccine KitchenerCOVID-19 Vaccine Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers