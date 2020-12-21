Almost $70K in damages after 2 impaired driving crashes within minutes: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say two people are facing impaired driving charges in connection with two separate crashes on Friday evening, both of which resulted in significant damages.

According to police, officers were first called to a crash at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of York and William streets after a vehicle flipped after striking a pole on the south side of York Street.

While police were on scene at York and William streets, officers were called to a crash on Adelaide Street North, north of Huron Street, that police say involved a vehicle that struck another vehicle as well as a fence and then a tree on the west side of Adelaide.

Police say both drivers were arrested in connection with separate investigations.

No injuries were reported in either crash but police say the crash at York and William streets resulted in $15,000 in damages, while the Adelaide Street North crash resulted in $54,000 in damages.

A 23-year-old London man faces a drug-related impaired driving charge in connection with the crash at York and William streets.

A 29-year-old London man is facing two charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol in connection with the Adelaide Street North crash.

The charges come just days after London police issued a warning over an increase in charges related to drug-impaired driving.

According to police, there were 33 drug-impaired driving charges laid in November, up from 14 in October, nine in September, six in August and two each in July and June.