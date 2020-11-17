London police lay impaired, weapon, drug charges after man found asleep at the wheel 2 days in a row

Send this page to someone via email

London police have laid 10 counts against a 36-year-old man after police say he was found asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle two days in a row.

According to police, a citizen contacted officers about a driver “who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel” in the area of Dufferin Avenue and Maitland Street at roughly 8:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police found the vehicle in a parking lot off of Dufferin and say the man in the driver’s seat was asleep.

He was woken up and arrested at roughly 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police say. Officers say they seized a variety of drugs, including 18.9 grams of suspected fentanyl; 7.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine; and a variety of hydromorph contin capsules and powder.

They also say they recovered brass knuckles, a hatchet, two electronic scales, cell phones, and just over $5,000 in cash.

The accused was released from custody but police say the very next day officers received another report of a man asleep at the wheel of a running vehicle in a parking lot on York Street, near Adelaide Street.

At roughly 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police say officers found the suspect vehicle, woke the man up, arrested him, and seized 27.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, a cell phone, and $1,100 in cash.

A 36-year-old London man is charged with:

two counts of impaired operation

possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority unauthorized

five counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking

London police say the suspect is due in court Tuesday.