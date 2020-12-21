Comedian Eddie Izzard announces use of she/her pronouns

English comedian Eddie Izzard has been receiving kudos from fans and well-wishers after she publicly confirmed her pronouns and gender fluidity on a TV show.
Appearing on British TV channel Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year, where artists craft portraits of famous people, Izzard, 58, revealed her pronoun choice while posing.
Artist Curtis Holder — who ended up winning Season 7 of the reality competition — was the one drawing Izzard, and he asked her how it felt to use the pronouns for the first time on the show.
“I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I’ve asked if I can be she and her. A little transition period. Well, it feels great, because people just assume that… well, they just know me from before. I’m genderfluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on,” Izzard answered, adding it felt “very positive.”
“One life, live it well,” she concluded.
A fan managed to capture the Izzard snippet of Portrait Artist of the Year and posted it to their Twitter page.
Fans around the world stepped up to defend Izzard after social media was flooded with anti-transgender bigotry and use of he/him pronouns to describe the comedian.
This isn’t the first time Izzard has addressed her gender fluidity, having previously called herself transgender and, more jokingly, “a lesbian trapped in a man’s body.”
Read more: George Clooney’s ‘The Midnight Sky’ — 5 things to know about the post-apocalyptic Netflix movie
“I have boy mode and girl mode. I am kind of genderfluid,” she said in a 2019 interview with LGBTQ2 publication Windy City Times. “I want to express both sides of myself, which has always been there. I am a tomboy and tomgirl kind of person.”
Izzard has not yet commented publicly to media about her announcement.
Comments