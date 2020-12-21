Menu

Health

More than 300 COVID-19 patients will be in Ontario ICUs within 10 days, modelling shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2020 11:08 am
Click to play video ''
WATCH LIVE: Ontario officials provide updated COVID-19 modelling

Ontario says its COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the province’s ability to control the spread of the virus is “precarious.”

The findings come in new data that concludes “hard” lockdowns lasting four to six weeks could cut daily case counts to less than 1,000.

The new projections show that under all scenarios the province will see 300 intensive care unit beds filled within 10 days — double the 150-bed threshold where surgeries must be cancelled.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,100 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Under a worst-case-scenario, ICU occupancy could hit 1,500 beds by mid-January.

The data also shows that deaths due to COVID-19 will continue to increase, especially in long-term care where there have been 633 resident deaths since Sept. 1, and 100 over the past week.

The new data comes ahead of an afternoon announcement by Premier Doug Ford, where he is expected to reveal new restrictions for the province.

Ontario reported 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 today and 17 more deaths related to the virus.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford government to implement nearly province-wide lockdown on Christmas Eve' Coronavirus: Ford government to implement nearly province-wide lockdown on Christmas Eve
Coronavirus: Ford government to implement nearly province-wide lockdown on Christmas Eve
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casesOntario Coronavirus Modelling
