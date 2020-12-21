Hastings Prince Edward Public Health advises residents of possible COVID-19 exposure

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases at two establishments in the region.

Health officials have confirmed two cases of the coronavirus at the Wellington Legion. While HPEPH is in the process of completing a thorough investigation, at this time all individuals who attended the legion between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18 are currently considered to have potential high-risk exposure. Public health is advising that those who attended the legion on those dates are required to self-isolate immediately, seek testing as soon as possible and await further direction from public health.

Any individual who visited the legion on these dates who has not received a call from HPEPH by end of day on Sunday, Dec. 20, is asked to contact HPEPH at 613-966-5500 or complete its online form for a risk assessment and to determine isolation dates.

While the risk of transmission through food or other objects is relatively low, individuals who received food or packages from the legion on the above mentioned dates are also advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

“The team at HPEPH is working diligently to identify and notify individuals who are known to have been at the facility on these dates,” says Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health and CEO at HPEPH. “As we work through the case investigation and contact tracing process, we ask for cooperation of impacted individuals to isolate immediately and seek testing in order to prevent further local transmission of COVID-19.”

Oglaza is also advising clients who attended Peterson Orthodontics on Dec. 14, 15, or 16 that they may have had low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

An individual who was at the clinic during these dates has tested positive for COVID-19. While the clinic has a screening process and infection control procedures in place, out of an abundance of caution, HPEPH is considering all individuals who attended the clinic on these dates to have had a low-risk exposure to the virus. HPEPH requires anyone who has visited Peterson Orthodontics between Dec. 14 and 16 to self-monitor and to get tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop.

