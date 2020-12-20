Canada adds over 6,200 coronavirus cases as Nunavut sees first deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Canada added 6,203 coronavirus cases on Sunday as Nunavut recorded its first deaths from the virus and Ontario sets its sights on further lockdown measures.

Canada now has 507,392 cases total, after passing 500,000 on Saturday. The last 100,000 cases were recorded over 15 days, the shortest growth period since the pandemic began in March.

Seventy-four deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing Canada’s total to 14,228.

“This is a very sad day,” Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq said Sunday after announcing the territory’s first two deaths from the virus. “On behalf of the Government of Nunavut, we send our thoughts and condolences to the family, communities of Arviat and Rankin Inlet and all Nunavummiut during this difficult time.”

The territory hadn’t reported its first case until Nov. 6 but had 259 cases by Dec. 18. There are currently 34 active cases there, according to the Nunavut government, which most recently reported its numbers Friday.

Ontario recorded 2,316 cases on Sunday, the sixth day in a row cases have been over 2,000. Twenty-five deaths were also reported, and 875 people are currently in hospital — down by 20 from the day before.

Global News learned Sunday that the province is set to announce a province-wide lockdown on Monday, which will be 28-days for most of the province and two-weeks for the north. Schools will also be affected, with high schools cancelling in-class learning for the whole lockdown and elementary students not returning to classes until Jan. 11.

Quebec reported 2,146 cases Sunday, its second-straight day of over 2,000 cases. Three deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, and 18 deaths over the last week. The province said there are currently 1,010 in hospital, up five from the previous day. Hospitalizations went over 1,000 earlier in the week.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the high number of hospitalizations is putting a strain on the province’s health-care system.

“The pressure is strong on our health-care network and our personnel. We have to limit our contacts if we want to reverse this trend,” Dubé tweeted Sunday.

Alberta reported 1,286 coronavirus cases Sunday and 10 deaths. The province currently has 19,201 active cases and 760 are in hospital.

Saskatchewan reported 226 new cases and three deaths, with 3,880 cases currently active.

Manitoba announced 229 new cases Sunday and 13 deaths, including a man in his 30s. There are 5,749 active cases currently in the province and 302 people in hospital.

British Columbia did not release any numbers on Sunday.

New Brunswick announced no new cases but removed four cases previously recorded from its total due to two being false-positives and two already recorded in another province.

Nova Scotia reported two new cases, while new restrictions, such as limiting gatherings to 10 people, will come into effect on midnight Monday.

No new cases were reported in PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador or the Yukon or Northwest Territories.

The world has seen 76.77 million cases of the coronavirus so far and 1.6 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. currently has the most cases with 17.8 million and deaths at 317,656.

-With files from Global News Staff and the Canadian Press