Health

Dr. Bonnie Henry to take your questions in Facebook Live interview Monday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 20, 2020 6:55 pm
Have one of these four symptoms? Get a COVID-19 test right away

Do you have questions about COVID-19 or British Columbia’s response to the pandemic?

We want to hear them.

On Monday, Global News reporter Richard Zussman will hold a Facebook Live interview with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Read more: FAQ: What’s allowed during the holidays under B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions?

Send us your questions for Dr. Henry, and we’ll do our best to get them to her.

The interview will take place at 1 p.m. PT, and will be streamed on the Global BC Facebook page.

Leave your questions as a comment on this story either here, or on our Facebook page.

First three months of COVID-19 vaccinations in B.C.
