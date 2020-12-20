Dr. Bonnie Henry to take your questions in Facebook Live interview Monday

Do you have questions about COVID-19 or British Columbia’s response to the pandemic?
We want to hear them.
On Monday, Global News reporter Richard Zussman will hold a Facebook Live interview with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
Send us your questions for Dr. Henry, and we’ll do our best to get them to her.
The interview will take place at 1 p.m. PT, and will be streamed on the Global BC Facebook page.
Leave your questions as a comment on this story either here, or on our Facebook page.
