Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canada has ‘significant’ concerns about China, defence minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2020 1:32 pm
Click to play video 'Canada will ‘pursue every avenue’ to bring the ‘Two Michaels’ home, Trudeau says' Canada will ‘pursue every avenue’ to bring the ‘Two Michaels’ home, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the continued detention of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been arbitrarily detained by Beijing for more than two years.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada and its allies have significant concerns about China, starting with its unpredictability, its refusal to play by the rules, and its expanding footprint around the world

Read more: Champagne won’t take ‘lessons’ from China when it comes to defending two Michaels

Sajjan’s comments come as the Canadian Armed Forces has become increasingly focused on what is described as the next great power competition between the West and an emergent China.

Sajjan declined in an interview with The Canadian Press to describe China as an adversary and emphasized the importance of talk and diplomacy in dealing with Beijing.

Click to play video 'CSIS links Russia, China and Iran to COVID-19 misinformation' CSIS links Russia, China and Iran to COVID-19 misinformation
CSIS links Russia, China and Iran to COVID-19 misinformation – Dec 3, 2020

However, he said the continued detention of two Canadians in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is one way China is flaunting international rules and treaties.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sajjan also said he is worried about how China is spreading money to different parts of the world, leading some countries to become economically dependent on Chinese cash and support.

Sajjan said China’s actions have underscored the importance of Canada and its allies being on the same page and presenting a credible threat to prevent any Chinese aggression.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ChinaCanada-China relationsDefence Minister Harjit Sajjandetained canadiansChina Canada threatChina SajjanChina security threatsecurity concerns China
Flyers
More weekly flyers